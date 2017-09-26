170926-N-NQ487-088 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 26, 2017) Airman Lalio Tiki, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Vincent Lorente move cargo into the hangar bay aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently moored at NOB preparing for Tailored Shipboard Test Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaysee Lohmann/Released)

