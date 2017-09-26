170926-N-IO414-108 SASEBO, Japan (September 26, 2017) Engineman 2nd Class Ansley Cooke, from Atlanta, Ga., assigned to the Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) shakes hands with Vice Adm. Tom Rowden, commander of Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during a question and answer session of an all-hands call on the pier of Sasebo Heavy Industries Company shipyard. Rowden is visiting Sasebo, home of U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed amphibious ships, to better understand readiness challenges and to discuss the new command Naval Surface Group Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Crouch / Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2017 00:17
|Photo ID:
|3816084
|VIRIN:
|170926-N-IO414-108
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|850.5 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
This work, Naval Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships [Image 1 of 73], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
