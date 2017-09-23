170923-N-FP878-073

BREST, France (Sept. 23, 2017) Sailors man the rails of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) as the ship departs Brest, France, Sept. 23, 2017. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its sixth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theron J. Godbold /Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2017 Date Posted: 09.28.2017 00:15 Photo ID: 3816048 VIRIN: 170923-N-FP878-073 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 1.33 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 50 cal shoot [Image 1 of 74], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.