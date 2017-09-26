Helo disembarks

170926-N-ZS023-060 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Sept. 26, 2017) A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161 (Reinforced) lifts off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America is the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Vance Hand/Released)

