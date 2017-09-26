170926-N-IM651-002

PUERTO RICO (Sept. 26, 2017) Sailors talk with civilians during hurricane relief efforts on Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and as one component of the overall whole-of-government response efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunners Mate 1st Class Jonathan Eddy/Released)

