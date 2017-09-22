170922-N-VG727-108

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 22, 2017) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) warm up on the pier at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, before a run. The crew of Barry participated in a command exercise to raise awareness for Suicide Prevention Month 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Collins III/Released)

