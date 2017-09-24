170924-N-FP878-020

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 24, 2017) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Edwing Mayorga, from Managua, Nicaragua, prepares brunch for the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Sept. 24, 2017. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its sixth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theron J. Godbold /Released)

