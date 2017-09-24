(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    09.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 24, 2017) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Edwing Mayorga, from Managua, Nicaragua, prepares brunch for the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Sept. 24, 2017. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its sixth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theron J. Godbold /Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2017
    Date Posted: 09.28.2017 00:11
    Photo ID: 3815973
    VIRIN: 170924-N-FP878-020
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 668.71 KB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170924-N-FP878-020 [Image 1 of 72], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

