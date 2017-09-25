170925-N-YO508-0033
NORFOLK (Sept. 25, 2017) - Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Sarah Revelle and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Rebecca Sepeda fasten a clamp on a box in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is moored in Norfolk and stands ready to respond to the mission of the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ashley Northen/Released)
