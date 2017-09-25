170925-N-YO508-0033

NORFOLK (Sept. 25, 2017) - Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Sarah Revelle and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Rebecca Sepeda fasten a clamp on a box in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is moored in Norfolk and stands ready to respond to the mission of the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ashley Northen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2017 Date Posted: 09.28.2017 00:13 Photo ID: 3815991 VIRIN: 170925-N-YO508-0033 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 916.39 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170925-N-YO508-0033 [Image 1 of 74], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.