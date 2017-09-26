170926-N-QR145-027

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sept. 26, 2017)

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Lawrence Deguia prepares a simulated ruptured fire main during engineering training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, Sept. 26, 2017. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its fourth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Krystina Coffey/ Released)

