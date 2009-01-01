170925-N-UJ486-189 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 25, 2017) Sailors paint a foul line on the flight deck aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently moored at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for Tailored Shipboard Test Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rebekah A. Watkins/Released)

