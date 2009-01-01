170925-N-UJ486-189 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 25, 2017) Sailors paint a foul line on the flight deck aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently moored at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for Tailored Shipboard Test Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rebekah A. Watkins/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2009
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2017 00:17
|Photo ID:
|3816069
|VIRIN:
|170925-N-UJ486-189
|Resolution:
|2500x1664
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN 75), ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170925-N-UJ486-189 [Image 1 of 74], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT