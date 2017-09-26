Cleaning the catapult

170926-N-XM904-0036

NORFOLK (Sept. 26, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Apprentice Joyce Trinidad cleans a catapult on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is moored in Norfolk and stands ready to respond to the mission of the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyler A. Sam/Released)

