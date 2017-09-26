(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships [Image 27 of 72]

    Naval Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    09.26.2017

    SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 26, 2017) Vice Adm. Tom Rowden, commander, Naval Surface Forces, speaks with Sailors assigned to the Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during an all-hands call on the pier of Sasebo Heavy Industries Company shipyard. Rowden is visiting Fleet Activities Sasebo, home of U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed amphibious ships, to better understand forward-deployed readiness challenges and to discuss the role of the new Naval Surface Group Western Pacific organization. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Crouch / Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.28.2017 00:11
