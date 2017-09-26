Naval Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships

170926-N-IO414-073
SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 26, 2017) Vice Adm. Tom Rowden, commander, Naval Surface Forces, speaks with Sailors assigned to the Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during an all-hands call on the pier of Sasebo Heavy Industries Company shipyard. Rowden is visiting Fleet Activities Sasebo, home of U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed amphibious ships, to better understand forward-deployed readiness challenges and to discuss the role of the new Naval Surface Group Western Pacific organization. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Crouch / Released)
