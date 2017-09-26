170926-N-AT895-102

WASHINGTON, (Sept. 26, 2017) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. John Richardson presents Mrs. Jennifer Ringwald-Pulley (U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet) with a Sybil Stockdale Ombudsman of the Year award. Other recipients of this year's award are Mrs. Deanna Jones (USS Helena SSN 725), Mrs. Amy McCormick (USS Connecticut SSN 22), and Mrs. Michelle Harvey (Naval Operational Support Center Kitsap). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Laird/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2017 Date Posted: 09.28.2017 00:16 Photo ID: 3816063 VIRIN: 170926-N-AT895-102 Resolution: 3339x2229 Size: 2.49 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170926-N-AT895-102 [Image 1 of 72], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.