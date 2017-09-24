170924-N-IG696-065

WASHINGTON (Sept. 24 2017) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, Steven Giordano, shakes hands with a Gold Star family member at the Gold Star Mother's and Family Day observance at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. MCPON served as a guest speaker during the event, which honored and recognized the sacrifices of Gold Star families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Amadi/RELEASED)

