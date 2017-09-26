170926-N-IM651-005 PUERTO RICO (Sept. 26, 2017) - Yelitza Sanchez Rodriguez, Director of Operations of the Metropolitano De La Montana Hospital, right, and Lt. Alan Gutberlet, assigned to Fleet Surgical Team Four, discuss hospital operations during hospital assessments in Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and as one component of the overall whole-of-government response efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunners Mate 1st Class Jonathan Eddy/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2017 Date Posted: 09.28.2017 00:48 Photo ID: 3816618 VIRIN: 170926-N-IM651-005 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.15 MB Location: PUERTO RICO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Maria Relief [Image 1 of 165], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.