170926-N-IM651-005 PUERTO RICO (Sept. 26, 2017) - Yelitza Sanchez Rodriguez, Director of Operations of the Metropolitano De La Montana Hospital, right, and Lt. Alan Gutberlet, assigned to Fleet Surgical Team Four, discuss hospital operations during hospital assessments in Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and as one component of the overall whole-of-government response efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunners Mate 1st Class Jonathan Eddy/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2017 00:48
|Photo ID:
|3816618
|VIRIN:
|170926-N-IM651-005
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|PUERTO RICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hurricane Maria Relief [Image 1 of 165], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT