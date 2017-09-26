170926-N-IM651-009

ARECIBO, Puerto Rico (Sept. 26, 2017) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Joshua Reding, left, assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU) 202, and Machinist Mate 3rd Class Bradley Colon, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), inspect a generator at the Hospital Metropolitano Dr. Susoni in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and as one component of the overall whole-of-government response efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunners Mate 1st Class Jonathan Eddy/Released)

