170925-N-UY653-008
BALTIC SEA (Sept. 25, 2017) Lithuanian sailors assigned to the Lithuanian Vidar-class minelayer LNS Jotvingis (N42) maneuver a rigid-hull inflatable boat alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Sept. 25, 2017. Oscar Austin is on a routine deployment supporting U.S. national security interests in Europe, and increasing theater security cooperation and forward naval presence in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Utah Kledzik/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2017 00:49
|Photo ID:
|3816651
|VIRIN:
|170925-N-UY653-008
|Resolution:
|5338x3433
|Size:
|802.31 KB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VBSS [Image 1 of 165], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT