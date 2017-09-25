170925-N-UB406-002

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 25, 2017) Chief Damage Controlman Jerami Rathbun, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), conducts repair locker training on the ship's mess deck, Sept. 25, 2017. Mitscher, homeported in Norfolk, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cameron M. Stoner/Released)

Date Taken: 09.25.2017
Date Posted: 09.28.2017
VIRIN: 170925-N-UB406-002