170926-N-IM651-004

UTUADO, Puerto Rico (Sept. 26, 2017) Yelitza Sanchez Rodriguez, right, director of operations at the Metropolitano De La Montana Hospital, and Lt. Alan Gutberlet, assigned to Fleet Surgical Team 4, discuss hospital operations during hospital assessments in Utuado, Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and as one component of the overall whole-of-government response efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunners Mate 1st Class Jonathan Eddy/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2017 Date Posted: 09.28.2017 00:14 Photo ID: 3816021 VIRIN: 170926-N-IM651-004 Resolution: 4054x2667 Size: 1.19 MB Location: UTUADO, PUERTO RICO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Maria [Image 1 of 74], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.