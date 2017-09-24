170924-N-AA175-1040

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 24, 2017) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) color guard prepare to take the field at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres baseball team. Makin Island is currently in dry dock at General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) for a depot-level maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak)

