170926-N-KW492-082 CARIBBEAN SEA (Sept. 26, 2017) Geraldo Rivera conducts an interview with Rear Adm. Jeff Hughes, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 2 during a visit aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3). Kearsarge is assisting with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The Department of Defense is supporting FEMA, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryre Arciaga/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2017 Date Posted: 09.28.2017 00:12 Photo ID: 3815979 VIRIN: 170926-N-KW492-082 Resolution: 4256x2837 Size: 979.55 KB Location: USS KEARSARGE (LHD 3), CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Maria [Image 1 of 74], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.