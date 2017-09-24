170924-N-CM124-023.jpg GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 24, 2017) - Naval Aircrewman Helicopter 1st Class Steven Leib, Recruit Division Command, Recruit Training Command, waits in a tunnel prior being recognized as the Chicago Bears Military Salute recipient during a home game Sept. 24 at Soldier Field. The Bears/Boeing Military Salute offers a deserving member of the military to be honored during an on-field recognition at each home game, providing the opportunity for the Bears, Boeing and fans to give thanks and show support to those who protect our country. (U.S. Navy Photo by Susan Krawczyk/RTC Public Affairs)

