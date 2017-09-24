(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Color Guard [Image 2 of 165]

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Color Guard

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170924-N-AA175-1075
    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 24, 2017) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) color guard present the colors during the national anthem at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres baseball team. Makin Island is in dry dock at General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) for a depot-level maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2017
    Date Posted: 09.28.2017 00:51
    Photo ID: 3816696
    VIRIN: 170924-N-AA175-1075
    Resolution: 4100x3280
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Color Guard [Image 1 of 165], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships
    USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Color Guard
    170925-N-SM112-030
    Hurricane Maria
    170926-N-QR145-043
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    170924-N-IG696-065
    Hurricane Maria
    VBSS
    170926-N-QR145-027
    Cleaning the catapult
    USS America Sailors logs inventory
    170925-N-UB406-002
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    170926-N-IM651-001
    Helo disembarks
    Naval Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships
    170926-N-NQ487-088
    170821-N-UJ980-008
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    170925-N-UY653-142
    Hurricane Maria
    VBSS
    Hurricane Maria
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Sailor Conducts Maintenance on the Flight Deck
    Sailors participate in inspection
    Naval Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships
    170926-N-AT895-097
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Hospital Corpsman Conducts Basic Livesavers Course
    170926-N-NN369-0018
    Hurricane Maria
    50 cal shoot
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    Hurricane Maria
    170925-N-TJ319-037
    Hurricane Maria
    170925-N-UY653-089
    Hurricane Maria
    Naval Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships
    170821-N-UJ980-170
    170925-N-MW275-036
    170922-N-VG727-218
    170821-N-UJ980-133
    170924-N-FP878-039
    170921-N-CR843-008
    170926-N-NN369-0024
    VBSS
    USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    170926-N-QR145-001
    170924-N-CM124-031
    170925-N-UJ486-242
    170925-N-UY653-111
    170925-N-MW275-037
    170926-N-QR145-021
    170825-N-JN784-028
    50 cal shoot
    Hurricane Maria
    Hurricane Maria
    170825-N-JN784-029
    170925-N-YQ566-427
    Sailors participate in inspection
    170926-N-AT895-107
    Sailors participate in inspection
    170921-N-CR843-060
    170926-N-AT895-096
    170923-N-UB406-023
    Hurricane Maria
    170921-N-CR843-056
    170924-N-FP878-041
    Celebrating 75 years
    Hurricane Maria
    VBSS
    Hurricane Maria
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    50 cal shoot
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    Hurricane Maria
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    Naval Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships
    USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER
    170922-N-VG727-368
    170924-N-CM124-048
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Embarked Marine Conducts Maintenance on UH-1Y Venom
    170925-N-TJ319-085
    170925-N-UY653-058
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    170925-N-TJ319-050
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    USS America Sailor repairs computer
    170924-N-FP878-033
    USS America Marine fabricates parts
    170925-N-UY653-240
    170925-N-TJ319-074
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    Celebrating 75 years
    170924-N-UB406-027
    170926-N-AT895-110
    170925-N-UY653-213
    170925-N-NQ487-009
    170924-N-FP878-002
    170926-N-NQ487-060
    Naval Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships
    170924-N-CM124-023
    170925-N-UJ486-189
    170926-N-AT895-102
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    170926-N-NQ487-108
    50 cal shoot
    170925-N-UY653-122
    170922-N-VG727-108
    Hurricane Maria
    50 cal shoot
    Lithuanian ship tour
    USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Color Guard
    170921-N-CR843-007
    170925-N-YO508-0033
    170926-N-BG770-015
    Hurricane Maria
    Naval Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships
    170924-N-FP878-020
    Hurricane Maria
    170925-N-MW275-048
    Sailors participate in inspection
    170922-N-VG727-132
    Naval Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships
    170925-N-TJ319-061
    Oscar Austin transits Baltic
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Hospital Corpsman Conducts Basic Livesavers Course
    170925-N-UY653-019
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    Hurricane Maria
    170925-N-NQ487-055
    170926-N-NQ487-141
    Naval Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships
    170925-N-YQ566-398
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    170925-N-SM112-021
    Hurricane Maria
    170924-N-UB406-001
    170926-N-QR145-008
    170925-N-UY653-080
    Naval Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships
    170925-N-SM112-012
    170923-N-EO381-012
    VBSS
    170921-N-CR843-062
    USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER
    170924-N-FP878-005
    170924-N-FP878-034
    170925-N-UY653-096
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    170921-N-CR843-011
    170926-N-XM904-0035
    170926-N-XM904-0091
    Hurricane Maria
    USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER
    Hurricane Maria
    170926-N-BG770-029
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Officer Stands Watch
    170925-N-GL340-024
    170825-N-JN784-070
    VBSS
    USS America Sailors repair sprinkler system

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT