SAN DIEGO (Sept. 24, 2017) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) color guard present the colors during the national anthem at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres baseball team. Makin Island is in dry dock at General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) for a depot-level maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)
|09.24.2017
|09.28.2017 00:51
|3816696
|170924-N-AA175-1075
|4100x3280
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
