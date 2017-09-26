170926-N-NQ487-108 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 26, 2017) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Tyler Haines secures a training jet in the hangar bay aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently moored at NOB preparing for Tailored Shipboard Test Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaysee Lohmann/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2017 00:15
|Photo ID:
|3816051
|VIRIN:
|170926-N-NQ487-108
|Resolution:
|2500x1669
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN 75), ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
