170926-N-NQ487-108 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 26, 2017) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Tyler Haines secures a training jet in the hangar bay aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently moored at NOB preparing for Tailored Shipboard Test Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaysee Lohmann/Released)

