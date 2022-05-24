Inside the Castle - Diversity and Inclusion AANHPI Community and COVID Challenges

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69340" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, Inside the Castle continues the diversity and inclusion discussion with members of the USACE Asian American, Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Community Group.



Listen in as Roselyn Wang, San Francisco District; Pei-Lin Yu, Walla Walla District; and Eileen Taka, Los Angeles District, talk about how COVID impacted their family and AANHPI communities globally.