In this episode, Inside the Castle continues the diversity and inclusion discussion with members of the USACE Asian American, Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Community Group.
Listen in as Roselyn Wang, San Francisco District; Pei-Lin Yu, Walla Walla District; and Eileen Taka, Los Angeles District, talk about how COVID impacted their family and AANHPI communities globally.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 16:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69340
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_109014845.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:52
|Artist
|Revolutionize USACE Civil Works
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 2
|Track #
|28
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the Castle - Diversity and Inclusion AANHPI Community and COVID Challenges, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT