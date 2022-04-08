After Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico had significant infrastructure damage and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been working with locals to reduce flooding and ensure public health and safety for the citizens of Puerto Rico.
Funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and emergency supplemental acts have provided a unique opportunity to construct new projects and promote resilience in Puerto Rico.
Listen in to learn more about the Corps mission in Puerto Rico.
For more information, visit the Jacksonville District website at: https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/
This work, Inside the Castle Mission Showcase - Puerto Rico Flood Risk Management, by Angela Freyermuth
