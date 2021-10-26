Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle Talks about USACE Technical Assistance Programs

    Inside the Castle Talks about USACE Technical Assistance Programs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode, Inside the Castle sits down with Susan Layton, USACE Headquarters Deputy Chief of the Planning Community of Practice; Amy Guise, Chief of Planning Division for the Baltimore District; Cynthia Tejeda, Watershed and Floodplain Program Manager for the South Pacific Division to talk about the USACE technical assistance programs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 17:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68015
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108734614.mp3
    Length: 00:30:02
    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team
    Album Inside the Castle Season 2
    Track # 6
    Disc # 2
    Year 2021
    Genre Government
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Talks about USACE Technical Assistance Programs, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Inside the Castle Talks Vaccine Mandates with the Chief of Engineers
    Inside the Castle Year in Review
    Inside the Castle talks Emergency Operations - Response and Recovery
    Inside the Castle Celebrates Native American Heritage Month
    Inside the Castle Talks with Mr. Jaime Pinkham
    Inside the Castle Talks Collaborative Analytics

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team
    Technical Programs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT