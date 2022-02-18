Inside the Castle Mission Showcase - Real Estate

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68540" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode we learn about the USACE Real Estate mission. Listen as we talk with Ms. Paula Johnson-Muic, Chief of Real Estate at USACE Headquarters, Mr. Todd Czarnecki, Chief of Real Estate at Northwestern Division; and Ms. Ashley Klimaszewski, Chief of Real Estate at Louisville District.