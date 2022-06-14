Inside the Castle - Supplemental Program Overview

In this episode, Inside the Castle showcases the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) Supplemental Program which is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for USACE to deliver water resource infrastructure projects that will positively benefit our communities across the Nation.



Listen in to learn how the USACE is delivering the mission for the Nation by executing quality projects on time and within in budget, safely.