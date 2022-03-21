Inside the Castle Talks USACE Debris Mission

In this episode, Dr. Nadia Mohandessi sits down with Bo Ansley, Chief of Emergency Management at Mobile District and Matt Tate the National Disaster Program Manager at Mobile District to talk about how the Corps assists FEMA with their Debris mission.
