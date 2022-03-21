Inside the Castle Talks USACE Debris Mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68743" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, Dr. Nadia Mohandessi sits down with Bo Ansley, Chief of Emergency Management at Mobile District and Matt Tate the National Disaster Program Manager at Mobile District to talk about how the Corps assists FEMA with their Debris mission.