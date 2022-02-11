Inside the Castle Emergency Operations Showcase – Historic 2019 Missouri River Flooding and Recovery

Recovering from the Historic 2019 Missouri River Flood: Three Years Later
In this episode, Dr. Nadia Mohandessi sits down with Matt Krajewski, USACE Emergency Support Function #3 (ESF #3) Permanent Cadre member and former Omaha District Emergency Management Chief, to discuss the historic 2019 flooding along the Missouri River and tributaries, and how the Corps has worked over the past three years to help the local communities recover by repairing and rehabilitating hundreds of miles of damaged levee systems under Public Law 84-99.
Public Law 84-99, Emergency Response to Natural Disasters, is the Corps of Engineers’ basic authority to provide for emergency activities in support of State and Local governments prior to, during, and after a flood event. The Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies (FCCE) appropriation provides funding for PL 84-99 authorized activities. Under PL 84-99, the Corps can provide both emergency technical and direct assistance in response to flood and coastal storms, such as hurricanes and nor’easters.
Date Taken:
|11.02.2022
Date Posted:
|11.02.2022 06:34
Category:
|Newscasts
