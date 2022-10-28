Inside the Castle Talks USACE Budget Process.mp3

In this episode, Inside the Castle sits down with Vincent Navarre, USACE Headquarters, to learn how the Corps budgets for civil works projects.
Listen in and learn more about the Corps' Civil Works Budget.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2022 11:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70978
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109292375.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:32
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 2
|Track #
|42
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|US
