In this episode, Inside the Castle takes a closer look at project performance monitoring and learns about the innovative ways the Corps is working to ensure quality projects are delivered on time and within budget.
Listen as Rich Feibelman and Michele Rebmann talk about how they are working with teammates from across the Corps to revolutionize performance monitoring.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 16:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69760
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109095931.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:05
|Artist
|Inside the Castle
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 2
|Track #
|37
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the Castle Talks Revolutionizing Performance Monitoring, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
