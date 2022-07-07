Inside the Castle Talks Revolutionizing Performance Monitoring

In this episode, Inside the Castle takes a closer look at project performance monitoring and learns about the innovative ways the Corps is working to ensure quality projects are delivered on time and within budget.



Listen as Rich Feibelman and Michele Rebmann talk about how they are working with teammates from across the Corps to revolutionize performance monitoring.