Inside the Castle talks USACE Knowledge Management

In this episode we talk with Mark Hainsey, the Chief Knowledge Officer at USACE Headquarters, and Brian Temple, the Knowledge Management Officer at the North Atlantic Division, to learn how USACE uses a disciplined approach to share, use and manage information across the organization in order to effectively execute programs and projects on time and within budget.