In this episode we talk with Mark Hainsey, the Chief Knowledge Officer at USACE Headquarters, and Brian Temple, the Knowledge Management Officer at the North Atlantic Division, to learn how USACE uses a disciplined approach to share, use and manage information across the organization in order to effectively execute programs and projects on time and within budget.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 10:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69214
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108978477.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:41
|Artist
|Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 2
|Track #
|27
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
This work, Inside the Castle talks USACE Knowledge Management, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
