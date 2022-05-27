Inside the Castle - Emergency Operations Series -Temporary Roofing Mission

In this episode, we chat with Mr. Josh Marx, USACE Temporary Roofing Program Manager and Mrs. Patsy Fletcher, Emergency Support Function #3 (ESF #3) Permanent Cadre Member, to learn more about the temporary roofing mission, also known as Operation Blue Roof, and how the Corps is working to improve this disaster recovery mission for the upcoming Hurricane Season.
The temporary roofing mission, one of the many missions USACE can perform in support of FEMA under ESF #3 and the National Response Framework, has become a very popular mission for hurricane survivors, elected officials, state officials, and FEMA immediately following a major hurricane. The program allows for displaced homeowners to return to their homes to shelter in place and helps reduce additional water damages to personal property. The program has evolved significantly due to internal audits identifying areas for improvement, internal after-action initiatives, and application of evolving technologies.
