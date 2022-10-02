Inside the Castle District Showcase - Middle East District

In this episode we are showcasing the Middle East District with Colonel Phillip Secrist III, District Commander for the Middle East District, and Mr. Tom Waters, Director of Programs for the Middle East District.



Tune into this episode to learn about the Middle East District’s mission and how they help USACE Build Strong!