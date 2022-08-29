Inside the Castle Celebrates Milestone Episode with the Chief of Engineers

In this episode, Inside the Castle celebrates producing over 100 episodes with the Chief of Engineers, Lieutenant General Scott Spellmon.



Listen in as we reflect on our favorite episodes, hear about key actions the Corps is taking to become a "Winning" organization, and learn how the Corps is enhancing partnerships with the Chief's Command Partnering Philosophy and Construction Project Partnering Playbook.