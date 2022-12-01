Listen in as we learn about the Inland Navigation Design Center with Mr. Andy Barnes, the Director of the Inland Navigation Design Center and Mr. Andy Harkness, the Deputy Director of the Inland Navigation Design Center.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 16:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68280
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108764047.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:00
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 2
|Track #
|10
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcasts
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|21
This work, Inside the Castle Talks with the Inland Navigation Design Center, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT