Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle Career Development: The End of the Road to New Horizons

    Inside the Castle Career Development: The End of the Road to New Horizons

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Audio by Aaron Schlein 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Learn about the Internal Career Acceleration Network (I-CAN), a new peer-to-peer knowledge sharing site where anyone in the Corps of Engineers can go to learn—and to teach! I-CAN was built using the milUniversity platform, which is available to all Department of Defense employees at no charge.

    The episode also closes the book on Aaron Schlein's temporary detail with the Institute for Water Resources through the New Horizons program, where he was part of the I-CAN development team.

    Link to previous New Horizons episode > https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/68133/career-development-road-new-horizons

    Link to the Benefit/Cost Updates for Budget Development Course > https://www.milsuite.mil/university/ican-usace/courses/benefit-cost-updates/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 20:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69481
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109050196.mp3
    Length: 00:16:37
    Artist Aaron Schlein
    Album Inside the Castle Season 2
    Track # 33
    Disc # 2
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Career Development: The End of the Road to New Horizons, by Aaron Schlein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Inside the Castle Mission Showcase - Real Estate
    Inside the Castle Regulatory Showcase Part 1
    Inside the Castle Talks Vaccine Mandates with the Chief of Engineers
    Inside the Castle Talks with the Inland Navigation Design Center
    Inside the Castle Talks Enviornmental Justice
    Inside the Castle talks about the Multi-District Innovation Team
    Inside the Castle District Showcase - Middle East District
    Inside the Castle Talks USACE Debris Mission
    Inside the Castle Interviews ASA CW Michael Connor
    Inside the Castle Year in Review
    Inside the Castle Talks Business Process Improvement
    Inside the Castle District Spotlight - Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    Inside the Castle District Spotlight - Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - USACE Quality Program
    Inside the Castle talks USACE Knowledge Management
    Inside the Castle - Diversity and Inclusion AANHPI Community and COVID Challenges
    Inside the Castle - Emergency Operations Series -Temporary Roofing Mission
    Inside the Castle talks Emergency Operations - Response and Recovery
    Inside the Castle District Spotlight - Rock Island District
    Inside the Castle Celebrates Native American Heritage Month
    Inside the Castle Talks with Mr. Jaime Pinkham
    Inside the Castle Talks Collaborative Analytics
    Inside the Castle Talks about USACE Technical Assistance Programs
    Career Development: The Road to New Horizons

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usace
    inside the castle
    career development
    new horizons
    institute for water resources
    revolutionize civil works

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT