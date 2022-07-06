Inside the Castle Career Development: The End of the Road to New Horizons

Learn about the Internal Career Acceleration Network (I-CAN), a new peer-to-peer knowledge sharing site where anyone in the Corps of Engineers can go to learn—and to teach! I-CAN was built using the milUniversity platform, which is available to all Department of Defense employees at no charge.

The episode also closes the book on Aaron Schlein's temporary detail with the Institute for Water Resources through the New Horizons program, where he was part of the I-CAN development team.

Link to previous New Horizons episode > https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/68133/career-development-road-new-horizons

Link to the Benefit/Cost Updates for Budget Development Course > https://www.milsuite.mil/university/ican-usace/courses/benefit-cost-updates/