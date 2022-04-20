Inside the Castle District Spotlight - Transatlantic Expeditionary District

In this episode, Inside the Castle learns more about the newest USACE District with Colonel Kenneth Reed, Commander of the Transatlantic Expeditionary District.
Founded on May 15, 2021, the Transatlantic Expeditionary District provides theater-wide engineering solutions and expertise in support of U. S. Coalition, and Host Nation efforts to enable the building of partner capacity within CENTCOM area of responsibility and to support overall CENTCOM mission objectives.
Learn more on our website: https://www.tad.usace.army.mil/TransatlanticExpeditionaryDistrict
