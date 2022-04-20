Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle District Spotlight - Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Inside the Castle District Spotlight - Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode, Inside the Castle learns more about the newest USACE District with Colonel Kenneth Reed, Commander of the Transatlantic Expeditionary District.

    Founded on May 15, 2021, the Transatlantic Expeditionary District provides theater-wide engineering solutions and expertise in support of U. S. Coalition, and Host Nation efforts to enable the building of partner capacity within CENTCOM area of responsibility and to support overall CENTCOM mission objectives.

    Learn more on our website: https://www.tad.usace.army.mil/TransatlanticExpeditionaryDistrict

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 16:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68999
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108925871.mp3
    Length: 00:17:16
    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Taem
    Album Inside the Castle Season 2
    Track # 22
    Disc # 2
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 15

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle District Spotlight - Transatlantic Expeditionary District, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

