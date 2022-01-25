Inside the Castle talks about the Multi-District Innovation Team

Listen in as we learn more about a team that is revolutionizing Natural Resources Programs across the Corps. Jason Knight, a Natural Resource Specialist from the Tulsa District, is joined by Roseana Burick, the Natural Resources Manager at USACE Headquarters, to talk about the launch the innovation team and showcase the innovative tools they created that are changing the way USACE manages and promotes Natural Resources.