Inside the Castle Farewell Interview with the Director of Civil Works

After 37 years of serving our Nation, Mr. Alvin Lee, Director of Civil Works, has decided to retire. Mr. Lee started his career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Fairbanks Resident Office in Fairbanks, Alaska followed by a stint at one of the research labs within the Engineering Research and Development Center (ERDC). From there he served in various capacities at every level of the organization.
In this episode we say farewell to the Director of Civil Works, Mr. Alvin Lee. Listen to hear Mr. Lee's lessons learned, accomplishments and future direction.
Show notes:
0:25 Episode Introduction
1:33 Alvin Lee Career Background
3:31 Reflections from the past three years
10:15 USACE's current Budget
13:30 Revolutionize Performance Monitoring
18:34 Lessons Learned
26:03 Mr. Lee's proudest moment of his career
34:05 Final Thoughts
