Inside the Castle talks Environmental Infrastructure

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71249" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, Inside the Castle talk with Nicole Comisky, Program Manager for Environmental Infrastructure at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters, to learn more about the Corps environmental infrastructure authority.



Listen in to hear how this authority for water related infrastructure assists local communities.