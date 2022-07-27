Inside the Castle Emergency Operations Mission Spotlight - Temporary Housing and Critical Public Facilities Missions

In this episode, Dr. Nadia Mohandessi sits down with Chris Klein, USACE Temporary Housing and Critical Public Facilities Program Manager and Tony Hill, Emergency Support Function #3 (ESF #3) Permanent Cadre Member, to learn more about the Temporary Housing mission and the Critical Public Facility mission, and how the Corps has worked over the past several years to deliver these vital missions to disaster survivors.
The temporary housing mission, one of the many missions USACE can perform in support of FEMA under ESF #3 and the National Response Framework, involves overseeing the placement of temporary housing units at individual home sites, existing mobile home parks, or newly designed and constructed mobile home parks when an event has rendered existing homes
uninhabitable.
The Critical Public Facilities mission involves providing and/or constructing temporary critical public facilities such as government office space, police stations, fire stations, medical clinics, and school classrooms, when those permanent facilities have been rendered unusable after a disaster.
