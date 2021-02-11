Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle Talks Vaccine Mandates with the Chief of Engineers

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Listen in as LTG Scott Spellmon, Chief of Engineers and Ms. Karen Pane, Director of Human Resources at USACE Headquarters, talks with Inside the Castle about the vaccine mandate for federal workers.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2021
    Date Posted: 11.10.2021 12:35
