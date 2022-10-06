Inside the Castle District Spotlight - Rock Island District

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69480" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, Inside the Castle spotlights the Rock Island District. The Rock Island District provides vital civil works programs to the Midwest, the Mississippi River Valley and the Nation.



Listen in as Colonel Jesse T. Curry and Kim Thomas talk about their mission, key regional and national programs, and how they are ensuring they deliver quality projects on time and within budget, safely.

Visit https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil to learn more about the Rock Island District.