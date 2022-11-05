The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers strives to deliver quality projects on time and within budget.
In this episode, Inside the Castle talks with Jeff Mansfield, the National Quality Program Manager, about the management principles and systems used to ensure Corps has the knowledge and information needed to execute their mission in a timely fashion, at the lowest cost and highest quality.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 12:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69191
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108968856.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:39
|Artist
|U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Angie Freyermuth
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 2
|Track #
|26
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - USACE Quality Program, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS
