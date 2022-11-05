Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - USACE Quality Program

    Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - USACE Quality Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers strives to deliver quality projects on time and within budget.

    In this episode, Inside the Castle talks with Jeff Mansfield, the National Quality Program Manager, about the management principles and systems used to ensure Corps has the knowledge and information needed to execute their mission in a timely fashion, at the lowest cost and highest quality.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 12:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69191
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108968856.mp3
    Length: 00:14:39
    Artist U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Angie Freyermuth
    Album Inside the Castle Season 2
    Track # 26
    Disc # 2
    Year 2022
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - USACE Quality Program, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Inside the Castle Mission Showcase - Real Estate
    Inside the Castle Regulatory Showcase Part 1
    Inside the Castle Talks Vaccine Mandates with the Chief of Engineers
    Inside the Castle Talks with the Inland Navigation Design Center
    Inside the Castle Talks Enviornmental Justice
    Inside the Castle talks about the Multi-District Innovation Team
    Inside the Castle District Showcase - Middle East District
    Inside the Castle Talks USACE Debris Mission
    Inside the Castle Interviews ASA CW Michael Connor
    Inside the Castle Year in Review
    Inside the Castle Talks Business Process Improvement
    Inside the Castle District Spotlight - Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    Inside the Castle District Spotlight - Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    Inside the Castle talks Emergency Operations - Response and Recovery
    Inside the Castle Celebrates Native American Heritage Month
    Inside the Castle Talks with Mr. Jaime Pinkham
    Inside the Castle Talks Collaborative Analytics
    Inside the Castle Talks about USACE Technical Assistance Programs
    Career Development: The Road to New Horizons

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT