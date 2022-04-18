Inside the Castle Talks Business Process Improvement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68974" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is continuously analyzing business procedures to identify areas to encourage process improvement, build more efficient workflows, and increase the overall mission execution.



USACE strives to safely deliver the mission on time and within budget. To help USACE achieve this goal, they have a cadre of business process improvement specialist across the organization who work to not only improve the way the organization does business but also incorporate the voice of the customer into various business procedures.



In this episode, we chat with Mr. Kevin Fuqua, the Business Process Improvement Program Manager at USACE Headquarters and Ms. Maria Kopka, Planner and Lean Six Sigma Green Belt at the St. Paul District, to learn more about how the Corps is working to improve business procedures to ensure we deliver high-quality projects in a safe and timely manner.