    Inside the Castle Talks Collaborative Analytics

    Inside the Castle Talks Collaborative Analytics

    11.09.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Listen in as Inside the Castle discusses Collaborative Analytics with Joe Powell, Chairman at the University Research Institute; Bob Latas, Vice President at JE Dunn Construction; and Kelly Miller, Program Manager at the Kansas City District.

