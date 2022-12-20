Inside the Castle talks USACE Planning with Planning Leadership

Planning plays a vital role in supporting the Corps of Engineers Civil Works water resources development mission. Listen in as Inside the Castle hosts a roundtable discussion with Mr. Eric Bush, Chief of Planning and Policy Division at USACE Headquarters, and his planning staff Joe Redican, Susan Layton, Jeremy LaDart and Karla Roberts to learn more about planning, the future of planning and how these senior leaders are ensuring USACE delivers the mission on time and within budget.
